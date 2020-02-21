|
Beard
Peggy Pfister Beard passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL at the age of 88.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 69 years, Calvin (Bud) L. Beard and children, Guy, David and Tim. She is preceded in death by her parents Lindley S. and Leah Mae Pfister and sibling Lewis Franklin Pfister of Clinton, MS.
Peggy was born and raised in Chillicothe, Ohio and after graduation from high school, she attended nursing school. Her family moved to Winter Park, FL in 1949. She met Bud Beard in 1950 and they were married in Winter Park in 1951. She and Bud moved to Jacksonville, FL and lived at Bolles Military Academy where Bud was an instructor. At that time she worked for a local doctor's office. After starting a family, Peggy enjoyed becoming a fulltime homemaker, neighborhood friend, and school volunteer. She loved taking her three boys to the pool and beach during the summer. Her creative side included cooking, sewing, and floral decoration. Later in life, she worked for Prudential Insurance and retired in 1990. Upon Peggy's retirement, she and Bud moved to St. Augustine. The addition of grandchildren brought great joy to Peggy. The thrill of world travel was a constant passion to Bud and Peggy. When not traveling they volunteered at church and in food banks. Bud and Peggy also shared together their joys of vegetable gardening, exploring St. Augustine and time with family.
Peggy is greatly missed by her husband, Bud, sons and wives, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Craig Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Highway, St. Augustine, FL 32084, with a reception to follow at same location. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Peggy's life.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Attn: Community Hospice Foundation, 4266 Sunbeam Rd or visit CommunityHospice.com/give/
The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Moultrie Creek Nursing and Rehab, Elmcroft of Timberlin Parc and Community Hospice for their care and dedication.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020