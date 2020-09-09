Johnson
Peggy Jo Rogalin Johnson passed away peacefully on September 5, 2020. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, on October 25, 1932. The second daughter of Jessie Stubbs Rogalin and Joseph Martin Rogalin, she grew up in the Norwood section of town. At an early age, she attended Norwood Presbyterian Church with her mother, where she became a Christian and joined the church. She graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and the following summer met Raymond Lamar Johnson, who she married after a brief courtship of three months. She worked at Gulf Insurance Company until deciding to be a stay-at-home mother. She and Lamar moved to the Lake Forest area, where they raised three children—Raymond Jr., Bruce, and Connie. During that time, she was heavily involved in volunteer work at Northminster Presbyterian Church and Lake Forest Elementary School. She is a past president of Christian Women's Club of Jacksonville. Peggy and Lamar moved to Orange Park in 1978, residing there until the present. She joined Pinewood Presbyterian Church and delighted in leading and hosting Bible studies for women and activities for the senior citizens. She was active in the Evangelism Explosion program and shared the gospel with many. Her family and friends remember her as a fervent prayer warrior. She loved traveling the world with her husband, especially Walt Disney World trips with her children and grandchildren. She loved gardening, cooking, sewing, dollmaking, and needlepoint, winning a variety of ribbons at the Clay County Fair. She is preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Methvin and survived by her husband of seventy years, Lamar; her three children, Raymond (Holly), Bruce (Debbie), and Connie (Tom) Fitzmartin; nine grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, September 12 at Pinewood Presbyterian Church, 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pinewood Presbyterian Church. Arrangements under the care of Jacksonville Memory Gardens 111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32073. www.jacksonvillememorygardens.com
