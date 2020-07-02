Hendrix
Peggy Juanita Usher Hendrix passed away on July 1 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Jacksonville, FL, on February 2, 1944. She graduated from Terry Parker High School in 1962 and then worked for TWA in New York City and Delta Airlines in Jacksonville, and years later at Life of Georgia. She was a member of Arlington Baptist Church until the family moved to Bryceville, FL, in 1974, and then joined River Road Baptist Church. Aside from her home, where she loved to cook and bake (including incredible cakes), Peggy wanted to be with her church family. Her passion for five decades was teaching children's Sunday School, and starting the Mother's Day and Father's Day books that were an annual treat for the children's families. She was predeceased by her parents George Victor and Eloise Usher, her husband of 37 years Jerry W. Hendrix and her youngest son Justin Hendrix. She is survived by her sons Jerrald (Gail) Hendrix of Jacksonville, Jason Hendrix of Los Angeles, CA, and her grandchildren Devin, Kayley, Amelia, Kori, Jaret, Tristen and Jenna. She is also survived by her brother Gene (Lynn) Usher, sister Bonnie, niece Alana (Billy) Waller, and nephews Ron (Mona) Steedley, Darren (Dusty) Usher and Chris Usher, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Pallbearers are Darren Usher, Chris Usher, Nick Usher, Eric Yates, Patrick Gibson, and Jaret Hendrix. Peggy had an extraordinary network of friends and family, including the Usher and Hendrix families in Georgia and abroad, the Bryceville/Callahan/Baldwin "Moms", and her church family.
She will be buried after a small, private service. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the River Road Baptist Church Sunday School Fund. Warren Funeral Services of Baldwin is honored to serve the Hendrix Family. Please leave online condolences at www.warrenfuneralservices.co
