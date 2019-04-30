|
Lanier
Funeral services for Peggy Joye Lanier,83, who passed away on April 28, 2019, will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM from the Cryptside in Evergreen Cemetery (Gate #1) with The Rev. Stephen Mazingo officiating. Mrs. Lanier was born in Jacksonville, Florida and was a lifelong resident. She was a member of the former Main Street Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, the late Richard Lee Lanier. Survivors include 2 sons, Bryan Keith Lanier (Deidre), and David Lee Lanier (Patricia Gearen Lanier); 1 step-daughter, Vicki Rogers (Bill); 1 sister, Kathy Rowden; 1 brother, Rick Sauls; 2 grand-daughters, Sydney Lanier and Perry Lanier; 1 great-granddaughter. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904)355-9545.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019