Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cedar Bay Funeral Home
405 New Berlin Road
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Massey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Massey


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Peggy Massey Obituary
Massey
Peggy Massey, 80, of Jacksonville, FL., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday July 9, 2019. She was born March 30, 1939 in Bainbridge, GA., to the late Mr. and Mrs. Bill Martin. Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Rev. Lynn Massey, son and daughter in law Marty and Gloria Massey of Jacksonville, FL; bro. Bill Martin, Jr. of Bainbridge, GA., grandchildren, Peggylyn, Logan, and Cleat Massey of Jacksonville, FL.; great grandchild Serenity Massey of Jacksonville, FL. She is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Jim Martin, Joane Moore, and Alice Cliat of Bainbridge, GA., as well as her son Derek Massey of Jacksonville, FL. Peggy was a home maker but spent several years teaching kindergarten. She was a member of Independent Baptist Church of Tallahassee, FL., where her husband entered the ministry. She was a member of Heavenly Heights Baptist Church and Grace Baptist Church where her husband also was the pastor in Jacksonville, FL. She and Rev. Massey were members of Calvary Baptist Church in Jacksonville, FL., at the time of her death. Peggy will be remembered most by her family for her famous homemade banana pudding and macaroni and cheese. She was also the best wife Lynn could ever ask for, she will be missed dearly by her family and all who knew her. Funeral services will be at 11am on Thursday July 11, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, with Dr. Jason Kratochvil, her husband Dr. Lynn Massey and Dr. George Kratochvil officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday starting at 10am at the church.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 10 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.