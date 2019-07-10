Massey

Peggy Massey, 80, of Jacksonville, FL., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday July 9, 2019. She was born March 30, 1939 in Bainbridge, GA., to the late Mr. and Mrs. Bill Martin. Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Rev. Lynn Massey, son and daughter in law Marty and Gloria Massey of Jacksonville, FL; bro. Bill Martin, Jr. of Bainbridge, GA., grandchildren, Peggylyn, Logan, and Cleat Massey of Jacksonville, FL.; great grandchild Serenity Massey of Jacksonville, FL. She is preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, Jim Martin, Joane Moore, and Alice Cliat of Bainbridge, GA., as well as her son Derek Massey of Jacksonville, FL. Peggy was a home maker but spent several years teaching kindergarten. She was a member of Independent Baptist Church of Tallahassee, FL., where her husband entered the ministry. She was a member of Heavenly Heights Baptist Church and Grace Baptist Church where her husband also was the pastor in Jacksonville, FL. She and Rev. Massey were members of Calvary Baptist Church in Jacksonville, FL., at the time of her death. Peggy will be remembered most by her family for her famous homemade banana pudding and macaroni and cheese. She was also the best wife Lynn could ever ask for, she will be missed dearly by her family and all who knew her. Funeral services will be at 11am on Thursday July 11, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, with Dr. Jason Kratochvil, her husband Dr. Lynn Massey and Dr. George Kratochvil officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday starting at 10am at the church.

