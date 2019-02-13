BRYANT

Peggy Newsome Bryant, 88 years old, went home to be with her Lord on February 6, 2019 after battling Dementia and Lung Cancer. Peggy was born on October 9, 1930 to Cecil T. Newsome and Florence Thrower Newsome in Live Oak, Florida. The family came to Jacksonville in the mid 1940's, and has resided in the same Jacksonville neighborhood since that time.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband, Donald J. Bryant, who passed away in March of 2012. Ms. Bryant was a longtime member of Lakeshore Baptist Church. She worked until her early 70's at John G. McGiffin & Company as an import broker. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Anne Fisher (Greg), grandchildren; Serena Winburn (Shawn), Matthew Fisher (Miranda), Scott Fisher (Cathy), Noah Fisher (Melissa), and Robert Fisher, as well as six great-grandchildren. Peggy also had many nieces, nephews, friends, and caregivers.

A service in honor of Peggy will be held on Saturday, February 16th at Lakeshore Baptist Church, beginning with a visitation at 10:00 AM with a Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 AM.

You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.HGRiversideFuneral Home.com. HARDAGE- GIDDENS, RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK and FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is serving the family.