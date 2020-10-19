1/
Peggy Teresa Sears
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sears
Peggy Teresa Sears, 86 of Jacksonville, FL passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. Peggy worked in the Jacksonville Insurance industry to include Prudential, Gulf Life and ITT. She is survived by her sons Michael (Terri); Thomas (Ann); and Charles Sears (Farrah); sisters Roxie Jackson (Ray); Edith Brown and brother Ken Brown.
Memorial service will be Friday, October 23, 2020, 3pm at Naugle Funeral Home Chapel, 1203 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32207
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Naugle Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1203 Hendricks Ave.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 396-1611
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved