Sears
Peggy Teresa Sears, 86 of Jacksonville, FL passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL. Peggy worked in the Jacksonville Insurance industry to include Prudential, Gulf Life and ITT. She is survived by her sons Michael (Terri); Thomas (Ann); and Charles Sears (Farrah); sisters Roxie Jackson (Ray); Edith Brown and brother Ken Brown.
Memorial service will be Friday, October 23, 2020, 3pm at Naugle Funeral Home Chapel, 1203 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32207
