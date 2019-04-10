Resources More Obituaries for Peggy Maynor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Peggy Thompson Maynor

Obituary Condolences MAYNOR

Peggy Thompson Maynor, 89, died in the care of Community Hospice on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019. She was just 13 days shy of her 90th birthday celebration. Peggy lived an extraordinary life. She was married for 57 years to her husband, Jim, and was once invited to the White House for tea by the President of the United States.

Peggy was born outside of Swainsboro, GA, in 1929 on the family farm and was raised during the Depression. When she reached high school, she moved to join her sisters in the "big city" of Belle Glade, FL, where she became President of the Pep Club and graduated in 1946. After two years spent earning a two-year degree at Georgia Southern in Statesboro, GA, she returned to Belle Glade to work in a bank. Peggy's sister introduced her to Jim, a teacher and football coach at Belle Glade High School. After a whirlwind three week romance, they got engaged and were married on August 6, 1950. They moved a number of times as Jim became a head football coach of several high schools. He would later return to the University of Florida to continue his education, and Peggy worked for the President of the University. Following that, they settled in Palm Beach County, FL, where Jim coached and later became area superintendent.

After having children, Peggy was determined to further her education, she attained a Bachelor's degree in education later the same year her daughter graduated high school. She would continue her education by earning a Master's Degree and began teaching English in Palm Beach County. The Palm Beach Post picked up on some of the unique things she did in the classroom, including a poetry contest that her students enjoyed. After a move to Sarasota, FL, she continued teaching and became very involved in politics, becoming the Democratic Party Chairman in Sarasota County for a number of terms and represented Florida as a delegate to two national conventions. It was at this time that she was invited to the White House for tea by then President Jimmy Carter. After retiring, she and Jim moved back to Palm Beach County to be close to their grandchildren. They become a big part of their lives. Peggy was in charge of the Newcomer Ministry at Holy Trinity Church, in West Palm Beach and would later hold that position after a move to Saint Mark's Church in Palm Beach Gardens. She gave a presentation on New comer Ministry at a National Convention for the Episcopal Church.

After retiring a second time, they moved to Jacksonville, FL, to be near her youngest grandchildren. Peg and Jim remained involved in their church and their neighborhood, starting a weekly get together they called TGIF. She loved getting together with her family, had a way of making everyone feel comfortable and could light up a room with her smile.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband James Hoyt Maynor and is survived by her daughter Melissa Hooks of Windermere, FL, and two sons, Mark Maynor (Susan) of West Palm Beach, FL, and Matthew (Amy) of Jacksonville, FL, a former daughter-in-law, Maureen Maynor Demott (Bill) of Stuart, FL, and nine grandchildren, Phillip Hooks (Laura) of Orlando, FL, Rebecca Hill (Earl) of Winter Garden, FL, Christian Hooks of Windermere, FL, James Maynor, Jr. (Masha) of Washington DC, Patrick Maynor, of London, England, McCall Dulkys (Deividas) of West Palm Beach, FL, and Bryce, Grace, and Abigail Maynor of Jacksonville, FL. She was also blessed with five great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Jacksonville School for Autism in her name. Services will be held on Saturday, April 13th at 10:00 AM at Christ Episcopal Church, Ponte Vedra, FL.