Walker
Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Mrs. Peggy Walker at 11:00 AM Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Matthew Baptist Church, 3811 Moncrief Rd, Pastor George Price. Visitation is THURSDAY from 5 - 7:00 PM at The Soutel Chapel. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020