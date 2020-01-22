Home

J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
904-924-9400
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services
5065 Soutel Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32208
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Baptist Church
3811 Moncrief Rd
Peggy Walker Obituary
Walker
Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Mrs. Peggy Walker at 11:00 AM Friday, January 24, 2020, at St. Matthew Baptist Church, 3811 Moncrief Rd, Pastor George Price. Visitation is THURSDAY from 5 - 7:00 PM at The Soutel Chapel. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr. ~ 904.924.9400.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
