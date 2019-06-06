Dillon

Penny Ann Howard Dillon passed away on May 31, 2019, following a lengthy illness at the age of 70. Penny was born on October 21 to Alton Guy, Jr. and Ruth Morin in Pontiac, Michigan. She lived in several states before she eventually settled down in Florida. Penny met her husband of 30 years, Danny Dillon, at a small pub in 1984. They danced all night, fell in love, and were hitched just three years later. Although Penny was a multi-talented professional, her passion outside of work was her garden, but most of all, Penny was always happiest when surrounded by her family and her pets, and especially her dog TT. Penny is preceded in death by her mother and father, brother and sister, granddaughter Angela Burney, and husband Dan. Survivors include her 2 daughters, Shelia Grant (Erik), Sonya Howard (Kenneth); 6 grandchildren, Eric Burney (Jessica), Amanda Avery (Jesse), Austin Avery (Ashley), Marques Burney, Jarrett Sandifer, and Hayden Grant; and 3 great-grandchildren, Hendry, Josiah, and Elijah. Penny was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who touched the lives of many and will be greatly missed. She will be remembered for her love of sweets, cereal, gardening, and animals, but also for her sassy personality and the love she had for her family. She passed away peacefully at 2:46 am surrounded by her family at home; she was just waiting for Dan to fill up the gas tank and come pick her up, and then she was on her way to walk in peace with him forever. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8 at 11 am at Naugle Funeral Home in Jacksonville Florida. All other information regarding Penny's funeral services can be found at NaugleFuneral.com.

