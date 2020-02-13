|
Oppermann
Penny Slinker Oppermann
January 31, 1927 – October 24, 2019
Mrs. Oppermann was born in Horse Cave, Kentucky to William and Ollie Mae Slinker.
She moved to Lake City, Florida in the early 1950s, where she made her home.
Mrs. Oppermann had many loves including her family, playing bridge, football, reading and Itchetucknee Springs.
Mrs. Oppermann worked as Safety Director for several VA Hospitals. She traveled extensively to hear EEO cases for the VA. She worked at the Walter Reed Army Hospital. She retired in 1993 from NAS Jax as Safety Director.
Mrs. Oppermann was involved in various community outreach programs. She served as president of the High Five Chapter of the American Cancer Society in Lake City for several years.
Mrs. Oppermann belonged to St. James Episcopal church in Lake City for 65 years. A beautiful service honoring her life was celebrated at St. James on October 28, 2019.
Preceded in death were her parents, William and Ollie Mae Slinker. Two brothers, Mitchell Slinker and William Slinker. Three sisters, Pauline Slinker, Mildrene Slinker, and Lorene Bender and her beloved husband, Robert Oppermann.
Mrs. Oppermann is survived by her daughters Penny Hixon (John), Cindy Hayes (Mike), her grandchildren, Jessi Hixon Sauter (David), Kevin Hixon, (Miriam) and Luke Hayes (Mary Katherine) her great-grandchildren Jakob, Scott, Lia and Rory Sauter and Amelia and Leia Hixon.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020