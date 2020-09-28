1/1
Percy Parsons
1951 - 2020
Parsons
A memorial service in memory of Mr. Percy L. Parsons, II will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Bethel Baptist Church, Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Jr., pastor, officiating. He was employed by Lone Star High School as a Science Teacher. He is survived by: a loving wife, Myra Parsons; daughter, Leah Parsons-Reed; granddaughter, Rhylan J. Reed; siblings, Deborah Parsons, Dottye Parsons Young, Doris V. Parsons and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at the mortuary on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 4-7 PM. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Glover-Solomon Funeral Directors, Inc. - JACKSONVILLE
4334 BRENTWOOD AVE
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 768-5215
