Parsons
A memorial service in memory of Mr. Percy L. Parsons, II will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Bethel Baptist Church, Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Jr., pastor, officiating. He was employed by Lone Star High School as a Science Teacher. He is survived by: a loving wife, Myra Parsons; daughter, Leah Parsons-Reed; granddaughter, Rhylan J. Reed; siblings, Deborah Parsons, Dottye Parsons Young, Doris V. Parsons and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at the mortuary on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 4-7 PM. Professional services provided by HOLMES GLOVER SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com