Bozeman
Perry Robert (Bob) Bozeman, 93, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on May 9, 2020. He is predeceased by his wife of 74 years, Iva LaVerne Newbold.
Bob was born in Plant City, FL on October 18, 1926. He was the son of Elisha Wyley Bozeman & Zachary Dora Lee. Shortly after his birth, his family moved to McAlpin, FL. He knew what hard times were growing up on a family farm in Suwannee County during the great depression and he was determined to find a better life for himself. He left home to join the Navy during WWII. During the war, he was stationed in Jacksonville, FL and met and married LaVerne, the love of his life.
After the war, Bob remained in Jacksonville and became a machinist by trade and later a steel fabrication estimator. He worked for Moore Dry Kiln, Irvington Moore, and North Florida Steel.
Bob's commitment to and love of his wife and family was unconditional. He also had many good friends with whom he shared many happy times. He especially enjoyed quail hunting with his friends, Floyd & Benny, when he was younger. He loved the outdoors, nature and travel with his family and friends. His commitment to the Florida Gators spread through his family and has continued through the generations. His life was good and he enjoyed good health until his passing.
Bob is predeceased by his brothers, Pat and Nard, and his sister, Inez. He is survived by his daughters, Linda Crosier (Michael) and Brenda Frizzell (Steve). His two sons, Danny Bozeman and Donny Bozeman predeceased him. He is survived by and greatly loved by 3 grandchildren, Chris Bozeman (Danielle), Ben Bozeman (Amie) and Lauren Maiello (Anthony). Also five great grandchildren, Madison, Lily, Ronan and Kennedy Bozeman and Nathan Bozeman.
The family will hold services privately on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32205.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 12 to May 13, 2020.