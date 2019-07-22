Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fraser Funeral Home
8168 Normandy Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32221-6649
(904) 781-4314
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Westside Chapel
4541 Shirley Avenue
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Westside Chapel
4541 Shirley Avenue
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Beasley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Beasley

Add a Memory
Peter Beasley Obituary
Beasley
Peter Beasley died on Saturday at age 70 in Jacksonville Florida. He was born in Philadelphia, PA. As a military child he grew up going to school in France and Germany; then graduated from Auburn University. He worked for Price Waterhouse in Washington DC and Tampa Florida. Peter spent the majority of his career involved in all aspects of international oil and gas accounting software.
Peter and his wife moved to Jacksonville in 2006 and he retired in 2014. He had many interests and hobbies. He enjoyed sailing, cooking, gardening, internet research and could fix anything around the house. He took up golf at age 40 and became a fanatic.
He is predeceased by his parents and sister and is survived by his wife Pricilla. A service honoring Peter will be held on Thursday, July 25th, at 11:00 AM, at Westside Chapel, 4541 Shirley Avenue, Jacksonville Florida. Reception will follow.
Donations may be made to the First Tee of North Florida.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 22 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now