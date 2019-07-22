Beasley

Peter Beasley died on Saturday at age 70 in Jacksonville Florida. He was born in Philadelphia, PA. As a military child he grew up going to school in France and Germany; then graduated from Auburn University. He worked for Price Waterhouse in Washington DC and Tampa Florida. Peter spent the majority of his career involved in all aspects of international oil and gas accounting software.

Peter and his wife moved to Jacksonville in 2006 and he retired in 2014. He had many interests and hobbies. He enjoyed sailing, cooking, gardening, internet research and could fix anything around the house. He took up golf at age 40 and became a fanatic.

He is predeceased by his parents and sister and is survived by his wife Pricilla. A service honoring Peter will be held on Thursday, July 25th, at 11:00 AM, at Westside Chapel, 4541 Shirley Avenue, Jacksonville Florida. Reception will follow.

Donations may be made to the First Tee of North Florida.

