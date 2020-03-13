|
|
LaRocca
Philip A. LaRocca, 81, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Philip Anthony LaRocca was born on March 22, 1938, in Garden City, New York. He was the son of Phillip and Rose LaRocca.
Those remaining to cherish his memory include his wife of 34 years, Peggy, and two sons, Philip of Jacksonville, FL, Chris (Kim) LaRocca of Oviedo, FL; two grandsons, Hunter and Scott LaRocca; two brothers, Richard (Lynda) and Robert (Kate) LaRocca. He was a loving brother and always ended conversations with I love you, and he was loved. He had many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was a graduate of Garden City High School (Long Island) and C. W. Post College (Long Island). He was a pharmaceutical representative for 32 years. He enjoyed playing tennis throughout his life and continued to meet with his tennis friends every Saturday morning. He truly cared about people. After a conversation with him, he would know where you were born, where you went to high school/college, and all about your family. He regularly shopped at a nearby Publix where employees knew him by name, and of course, he knew everyone else's name. He was a master at getting to know others, and he never met a stranger. He was a great guy with many caring and loving family, friends, and neighbors.
A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in his name to Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville FL 32257.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020