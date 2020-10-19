Buffett
Philip Jason (PJ) Buffett, 40, passed away on January 15, 2020, after a short illness. He is predeceased by both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his dad Phil, mom Donna, daughters, Leila and Winter, sons, Nash, Philip, Chevey, and Ollen, sister Marisol Perry and brother Zachary Buffett, grandson Jackson, numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and longtime girlfriend Rene Bannister Kruger.
We all love you very much and you will be missed
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com