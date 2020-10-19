1/1
Philip Jason (Pj) Buffett
Philip Jason (PJ) Buffett, 40, passed away on January 15, 2020, after a short illness. He is predeceased by both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his dad Phil, mom Donna, daughters, Leila and Winter, sons, Nash, Philip, Chevey, and Ollen, sister Marisol Perry and brother Zachary Buffett, grandson Jackson, numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and longtime girlfriend Rene Bannister Kruger.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, 2020.
