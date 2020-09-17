1/1
Philip Miller
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Miller
Joyce Lavelle Godwin Lyons Miller departed this life and entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 14, 2020, while at home in Wilkesboro, NC. Joyce was born on April 13, 1929, in Lakewood, Walton Co., FL, to Warren Godwin and Donnie Agerton. Joyce's career as a Certified Dietary Manager over a 35 year period allowed her to hone her culinary skills. She also loved cooking and feeding her family using those skills she learned as a dietitian. Joyce loved to laugh and to hear a good joke. She was a voracious reader. But more than anything she loved her children. Her son, Kenneth Leo Lyons predeceased her in 2012. Her daughter, Gwendolyn Marguerite "Rita" Lyons Taylor and son-in-law, Lovett "Buddy" Taylor cared for her until her passing. Also preceding her in death are her brother, Kenneth Godwin, and her sister, Dorothy Godwin Langston. In addition to her daughter Rita and son-in-law Buddy, Joyce is survived by four grandsons: Lovett W. Taylor, III, Brian Leo Taylor, Kenneth Brandon Lyons, and Dillion Lee (Katie) Lyons; three great-grandchildren: Bryland Cole Lyons, Kaylyn Grace Lee Lyons, and Skyler Brielle Lyons and step great-granddaughter Karlee Danielle Wessels; step-children: Clynn Leo (Frances) Lyons, Jr., and Vivian Lyons Heath; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Switzerland Cemetery, 2742 State Road 13, North, St. Johns, FL 32229. Arrangements are being made by Craig Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Hwy., St. Augustine, FL 32084, (904) 824-1672.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Switzerland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Craig Funeral Home Memorial Park
1475 Old Dixie Highway
St. Augustine, FL 32086
(904) 824-1672
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved