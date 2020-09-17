Miller
Joyce Lavelle Godwin Lyons Miller departed this life and entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 14, 2020, while at home in Wilkesboro, NC. Joyce was born on April 13, 1929, in Lakewood, Walton Co., FL, to Warren Godwin and Donnie Agerton. Joyce's career as a Certified Dietary Manager over a 35 year period allowed her to hone her culinary skills. She also loved cooking and feeding her family using those skills she learned as a dietitian. Joyce loved to laugh and to hear a good joke. She was a voracious reader. But more than anything she loved her children. Her son, Kenneth Leo Lyons predeceased her in 2012. Her daughter, Gwendolyn Marguerite "Rita" Lyons Taylor and son-in-law, Lovett "Buddy" Taylor cared for her until her passing. Also preceding her in death are her brother, Kenneth Godwin, and her sister, Dorothy Godwin Langston. In addition to her daughter Rita and son-in-law Buddy, Joyce is survived by four grandsons: Lovett W. Taylor, III, Brian Leo Taylor, Kenneth Brandon Lyons, and Dillion Lee (Katie) Lyons; three great-grandchildren: Bryland Cole Lyons, Kaylyn Grace Lee Lyons, and Skyler Brielle Lyons and step great-granddaughter Karlee Danielle Wessels; step-children: Clynn Leo (Frances) Lyons, Jr., and Vivian Lyons Heath; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Switzerland Cemetery, 2742 State Road 13, North, St. Johns, FL 32229. Arrangements are being made by Craig Funeral Home, 1475 Old Dixie Hwy., St. Augustine, FL 32084, (904) 824-1672.
