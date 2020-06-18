Scanlan
Phillip Michael Scanlan, 76, died peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in Amelia Island on June 15, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved partner of Judy Comley of Amelia Island. Phil was born on January 12, 1944, in Cambridge, Massachusetts to the late Charles Patrick Scanlan and Mary Elizabeth Scanlan, and lived in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New Jersey before moving to Florida.
Phil grew up in Arlington, graduated from Arlington High School, and then went on to earn a B.S. and M.S. from Northeastern University, where he also trained in the ROTC. He was a decorated Army veteran who proudly served in Vietnam after graduating from college. He went on to have a successful career, retiring at age 56 as AT&T's Quality Vice President. He raised a beautiful family, is the author of several quality solution books, and with great joy served his community in many ways – from improving the quality of the NJ ocean (serving a 10-year term on the Board of Directors for the Ocean Conservancy), rivers in Istanbul, improving schools, as a founding member of the Kraft Tennis Club, to helping to add bike trails throughout Amelia Island, and many other philanthropic ventures. He was never happier than when traveling with Judy: biking the Erie Canal, cruising, or touring Israel.
Phil had an incredibly generous spirit and was a devoted father and grandfather. He is survived by his four children, Walter S. Scanlan and his wife Janet, Maureen I. Scanlan and her husband Pete Johnstone, Michelle A. Scanlan, and John P. Scanlan and his wife Amy; his eleven grandchildren, Trevor Pote, Travis Grooms and his wife Cheyenne, Lauren and Sarah Woolwine, Isabelle, Meara, Charlie, Reagan, Jack, and Patrick Scanlan; and his great-granddaughter Elaina Grooms. He is also survived by his brother Thomas Scanlan and many beloved nieces and nephews. Phil was the brother of the late Charles Scanlan, II and Mary Lou Flanagan; he was predeceased by his wife Jane.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is having a private service. They are deeply sorry that Phil's many cherished extended family and friends will not be able to attend a service to celebrate his life. The family asks that you honor him by being kind to one another, working to make the world a more equitable place, striving to keep the oceans of the world clean, and by voting in the upcoming election. As a colleague said about Phil, "One could not ask more for a citizen of the planet. I am a better person for knowing him."
Donations in Phillip Scanlan's memory may be made to Barnabas (for Adult Bikes Program) to supply refurbished used bikes to adults on Amelia Island in need of transportation to get to work: Barnabas, 1303 Jasmine St., Suite 101, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034; or to the Ocean Conservancy at https://oceanconservancy.org/.
