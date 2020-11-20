Bishop
Phronita Joan Bragg Collins Bishop, 84, passed away on November 17, 2020. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida, and was a 1954 graduate of Andrew Jackson. She was a member of Franklin Street Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Danford and Jenny Bessie Grimes Bragg; One sister, Hazel Bragg Oglesby Kurtz; One brother, James Dudley Bragg (Betty); 2 husbands, Jimmie Lewis Collins Sr.; Father of her sons, Earl Delmus Bishop; and great-grandson, Corey Yard; Survivors include her sons, Jimmie Lewis Collins Jr. (Jane), and Danford Leonard Collins (Renee); 2 grandchildren, Jimmie Lewis Collins III, and August Marie Collins Yard (Pat); 1 great-granddaughter, Annalyse Elizabeth; 1 nephew, Jimmy Dawson Oglesby (Frances); Active pallbearers, Gary Chandler, Milton Chapman, Jason Dennis, Spencer Dennis, Ricky Shouse, and D.C. Stone. Honorary Pallbearers, Vera Clayton, Cindi Rhoads, Rev. J.T. Taylor, and Rev. J. Harris Touchton.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 AM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206. The family will receive friends Monday from 6-8 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
