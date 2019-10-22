Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
2212 Emerson Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 399-4150
Resources
More Obituaries for Phylis Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phylis Johnson


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Phylis Johnson Obituary
Johnson
Phyllis Ann Tucker-Johnson (86) slept away on Sun., Oct.13, 2019. Homegoing Services will be held 11am, Fri., Oct. 25 at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2825 San Diego Rd, Rev. Samuel Norris, Pastor. Viewing will be held Thurs., Oct. 24 from 5pm until 7pm at the Southside Chapel and Fri., from 9am until the hour of service. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Services Arranged by Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home - Southside, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phylis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now