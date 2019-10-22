|
Johnson
Phyllis Ann Tucker-Johnson (86) slept away on Sun., Oct.13, 2019. Homegoing Services will be held 11am, Fri., Oct. 25 at the Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2825 San Diego Rd, Rev. Samuel Norris, Pastor. Viewing will be held Thurs., Oct. 24 from 5pm until 7pm at the Southside Chapel and Fri., from 9am until the hour of service. Interment will be in the Jacksonville National Cemetery. Services Arranged by Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home - Southside, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019