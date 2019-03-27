JONES

Phyllis Carlene Jones, 87, of Hawthorne, FL, died Monday, March 25, 2019 at her home, following a brief illness.

Mrs. Jones was born and raised in Jacksonville, FL, daughter of the late Phil and Helen Schnorr. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in Music. Music was a major part of her life; she taught music, owned her own music store, along with her first husband, Mr. Thomas Monroe Jones who preceded her in death in 1978, and played at every church she attended for her entire life, until only recently retiring as the music director for St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Hawthorne. Outside of music, her greatest love was of her family, particularly her children and grandchildren. She spent a great amount of time in her later life travelling. Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by a sister, Florence Ray.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Henry Schwarz; two sons, Thomas Monroe Jones, Jr., of Hawthorne, and Randy (Denise) Jones, of St. Augustine; two daughters, Sheryl Brunke (Kevin Schilling) and Jolene Jones, both of Hawthorne; a brother, Phil (Diane) Schnorr, of Jacksonville; her grandchildren, Corie Mitchell, Cierra Jones, Nicholas Brunke, Belle Jones, Zachary Brunke, Cecelia Williams, Carlene Williams, Mason Jones, Kelly Yarbrough, and Coleman Samford; one great grandson, Gabriel Mitchell.

The family will receive family members on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 3 to 5 P.M. and friends 5 to 6 PM, at the Williams-Thomas Funeral Home Hawthorne, 301 South at Lake Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or at . Please visit her memorial page at: www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

