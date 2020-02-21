|
|
Harper
Phyllis Miller (Pam) Harper died February 15, 2020, at age 91, after a long battle with dementia. She leaves behind her husband of 68 years, James E. (Jim) Harper; son David (April) of Marshall, NC; daughter Ann Wright (Clark) of John's Creek, GA; two granddaughters, Hana and Emma Harper of Canton, NC; and a sister, Alice Breeze of Cape Girardeau, MO; niece Alison Mead and nephew Dan Breeze.
Born in Jacksonville, Pam attended local schools and was valedictorian of the Landon High class of '47. She was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and a member of Tri Delta sorority.
At her request, there will be no memorial service. The family thanks Terrace of Jacksonville and Community Hospice for their loving care.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020