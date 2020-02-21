Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Harper

Add a Memory
Phyllis Harper Obituary
Harper
Phyllis Miller (Pam) Harper died February 15, 2020, at age 91, after a long battle with dementia. She leaves behind her husband of 68 years, James E. (Jim) Harper; son David (April) of Marshall, NC; daughter Ann Wright (Clark) of John's Creek, GA; two granddaughters, Hana and Emma Harper of Canton, NC; and a sister, Alice Breeze of Cape Girardeau, MO; niece Alison Mead and nephew Dan Breeze.
Born in Jacksonville, Pam attended local schools and was valedictorian of the Landon High class of '47. She was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and a member of Tri Delta sorority.
At her request, there will be no memorial service. The family thanks Terrace of Jacksonville and Community Hospice for their loving care.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -