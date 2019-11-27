|
|
Atkins
Phyllis Katherine "Kay" Atkins passed away peacefully on November 23rd, 2019 surrounded by her family. Kay was a proud fifth-generation Floridian and lived in Jacksonville her entire life. She was born on May 21, 1937, at St. Luke's Hospital to Mr. and Mrs. Richard J. Davis. Her father died when she was a young girl and she was raised by her loving grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Frederick G. Jones, and her mother Phyllis K. Lofgren. The loss of her father at a young age and the love and support from her grandparents and mother instilled in her an unwavering love for Christ which she passed on to her children and grandchildren. Kay graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1955 and attended Florida State University where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority. She adored her Seminoles and was a lifelong fan. Kay met the love of her life, Ken Atkins on a blind date and they celebrated 55 wonderful years of marriage together.
Kay loved her family, friends and being outdoors. She was an avid tennis player and gardener. She was a very active member at Riverside Presbyterian Church, serving as President of the Presbyterian Women, Circle Chair, Deacon, and Elder. Kay was active in the community as well serving as; President of the Watsonia Garden Club and an officer in The National Society of Colonial Dames of America in the State of Florida, a past Board member of the Speech and Hearing Center and the Junior League of Jacksonville. She also volunteered for various other charities during her life and instilled in her family, the joy of serving others.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth (Ken) E. Atkins. She is survived by her three daughters: Jennifer Atkins Hanigan (Scott), Diane Atkins Madison (Baker) and Stephanie Atkins Baker (Archie). She is also survived by her six grandchildren; Ashton Kay Hanigan, Reed Scott Hanigan, Julia Katherine Madison, Baker Wells Madison, Jr., Jack Spalding Baker, and Katherine Atkins Baker and her dear cousins, Patricia (Patty) C. Alexander of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Deborah (Debbie) Smith of Bellefonte, PA and Julie A. Smith.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30th at 10:00 a.m. at Riverside Presbyterian Church, located at 849 Park Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32204. A reception will follow immediately after the service in Bittinger Hall. The family cannot express enough thanks to the kind nurses and staff at Community Hospice for their wonderful care, attention and comfort.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Riverside Presbyterian Church, Community Hospice and Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257, or Angels for Allison, 4155 Oxford Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32210.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019