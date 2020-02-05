Home

Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:30 AM
All People International Church
1993 W. Edgewood Ave.
Priscilla Edmondson Obituary
Edmondson
Priscilla R. Edmondson, a resident of Jacksonville, FL passed away on January 30, 2020. Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10:30 AM at All People International Church, 1993 W. Edgewood Ave. Ms. Edmondson's remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 5-8 PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
