Priscilla Joanne Gerardo 1946 - 2019
Priscilla Gerardo died at 73 on November 16th in Jacksonville, FL. A native Floridian, she was born on January 13th, 1946 in Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Gerardo. Priscilla was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She was a follower of Jesus. Priscilla pursued and developed a career in the insurance business at Independent Life. She was especially proud of earning her FLMI (Fellow, Life Management Institute) designation. In doing so, Priscilla passed a series of insurance-focused exams, covering insurance, marketing, finance, information systems, law, and management. More prominently, Priscilla enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family and serving in her community and in the United Methodist Church. Among her acts of service, she especially enjoyed serving Meals on Wheels. Priscilla was an encouragement to many people and left enough room in her heart to love those the Lord put in her path. Her enduring positive attitude and posture toward life blessed many and will be remembered by those who were most touched by it. A memorial service will be held at Ponte Vedra United Methodist Church on Monday, November 25th at 11:00 a.m.
May she forever rest in peace in the fully-revealed presence of Jesus.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made to The American Brain Tumor Association.
