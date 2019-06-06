|
A Homegoing Celebration for Mother Priscilla Lambert will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Stay In Touch With God Ministry, 5676 Paris Ave. Mother Lambert transitioned May 28, 2019. She is survived by her loving family and friends. A viewing for Mother Lambert will be held at the church from 10:00 am until the hour of service. Interment will be held in Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangements by Harry Brown Funeral Directors & Cremation Service, 2719 Edgewood Ave, W. (904) 252-1573.
