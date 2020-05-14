Quan Glover
1969 - 2020
Glover
Rev. Dr. Quan D. Glover was born March 25, 1969, passed away on April 17, 2020. He was born to the late Mrs. Virginia Glover Walker and raised by Mr. Johnnie Walker whom he loved as his father. Rev Glover was employed 27 1/2 years with the City of Jax as a Senior Solid Waste. He was also well known as the singing garbage man in the City of Jax from the debut of the "Trash Day Blues" Commercial which aired in FL and GA areas.
Rev. Glover was also the Pastor of Young Zion Baptist Church in St. Mary's, GA where he pastored for 20 years. He was also the 11th District President of the GMBC of Georgia where he was overseer of 180 churches and 19 counties. Rev. Glover leaves to cherish his memories his wife Lady Valerie P. Glover, children Joseph (Tysidia) Minnis Sr., LaQuanza V. Glover, grands, Jaida and Joseph C. Minnis Jr., siblings, Shirley Glover, Renee Copeland, Bruce, and Rodney Glover, Larry (Gloria) Glover a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held Friday at Patterson Funeral Service 6615 Arlington Exp. 5-7. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Young Zion Baptist Church POB 6622, St Mary's, GA 31558. Reference Rev. Quan Glover Building Fund.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Patterson Cremation and Funeral Service
6615 Arlington Expressway
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 323-4299
May 14, 2020
Thoughts, prayers and love are with the Glover Family in your time of sorrow. We loved Rev. Glover and has known him as a young fellow having grown up with our children at the Philadelphia Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Please know that our hearts are heavy, but we know that Earth hath no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. May God continue to bless the Family as you walk the path God has put before you. Love and Blessings,Deacon Henry & Deaconess Shirley Simon and Family- Palm Coast, FL
Deacon Simon
Friend
