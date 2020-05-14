Thoughts, prayers and love are with the Glover Family in your time of sorrow. We loved Rev. Glover and has known him as a young fellow having grown up with our children at the Philadelphia Baptist Church in Jacksonville. Please know that our hearts are heavy, but we know that Earth hath no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal. May God continue to bless the Family as you walk the path God has put before you. Love and Blessings,Deacon Henry & Deaconess Shirley Simon and Family- Palm Coast, FL

Deacon Simon

Friend