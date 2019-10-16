Home

Queenie Mae Davis Polite

Queenie Mae Davis Polite Obituary
Polite
Queenie Mae Davis Polite, 96, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019. She is leaves to cherish her memories: Dr. Leroy Polite (Helen), Bernadette Douglas, Cecilia Wilkerson (Robert), Fredrick Polite (Lorie) Sister Mary Eloise Brock,14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, a host of family and friends. Services will be October 19, 2019, the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness 7021 New Kings Road from 12:30-1:30 public viewing the same day from 11:30-12:30. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to FAMU general education fund Arrangement by Lewis-Smith Mortuary
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
