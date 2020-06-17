Quentin Jones

JONES
PFC Quentin L. Jones a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away June 4, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11 AM at One Love Christian Center, 2960 Edison Avenue. There will be NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
Arrangements entrusted to the
MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of
Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.