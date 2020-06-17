Quentin Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Quentin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES
PFC Quentin L. Jones a resident of Jacksonville, Florida passed away June 4, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11 AM at One Love Christian Center, 2960 Edison Avenue. There will be NO PUBLIC VIEWING.
Arrangements entrusted to the
MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of
Q. L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Avenue.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved