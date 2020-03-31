|
R. Blair Arendt, 70, passed on March 29, 2020, at Community Hospice and Palliative Care Hadlow Center for Caring in Jacksonville, FL. He enjoyed being a Physical Education teacher in St. Johns County for many years. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather to his family. He was born September 4, 1949, in Trenton, NJ. He leaves his wife of 48 years Jane, his daughter Suzanne Arendt Sinnwell, his son in law Steve Sinnwell, and granddaughter Elizabeth Sinnwell. He is loved by many including two brothers R. Terry Arendt and Daniel Y. Basany of Palm Coast and Flagler Beach, Florida; along with many nieces and nephews. A service will be held at a later date at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Switzerland, FL, in which he was a member. He will be laid to rest with his family in Hopewell, NJ. At this time, arrangements are being made by Crevasse's in Jacksonville, FL. Donations in his memory can be made to The and/or Community Hospice and Palliative Care Hadlow Center for Caring. www.communityhospice.com/give/ Please share your memories at Legacy.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020