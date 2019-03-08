VERMA

Raj Muni Verma, 81, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was married to the late Dr. Ram Pratap Verma. Raj was born in Pyu, Burma. After her marriage, she moved to India for four years and then moved to The United States in 1976 to provide a better future for her family. She was a homemaker, who enriched the lives of her family; whoever came in touch with her was moved by her kindness and humility. She was a guiding light, not just for her family, but the community as well. She and her late husband played a founding role in starting the Hindu Temple of North East Florida.

Raj is survived by three sons, Dr. Bishnu (Anita), Dr. Indrajit (Vidya), and Dr. Ajay (Dr. Rinki); two daughters, Pushpa and Bina (Dr. Hardesh Garg); eight grandchildren, Rakesh, Rajesh, Priya, Gauraw, Kush, Neil, Suneel, Nikhil; and one great grandson, Rehansh. In addition, she has an extended family in Burma and India, who will also miss her dearly.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 9th, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home, 3600 Third Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL. A private cremation will take place imediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Hindu Society of North East Florida, https://hsnef.org/donate/ , in memory of Raj M. Verma.

"Never the spirit was born, the spirit shall cease to be never Never was time it was not, end and beginning are dreams Birthless and deathless and changeless, remains the spirit forever Death hath not touched it at all, dead though the house of it seems"

- The Bhagawad Geeta

