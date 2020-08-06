John
The John Family is saddened by the loss of their family's patriarch. Ralph Allen John departed this world Monday, August 3, 2020, at the age of 97. He has had failing health the last few years but never gave up. He would work diligently doing his rehab and had such a drive to live. He was blessed with a sharp mind and a wealth of knowledge. He loved people and usually had something he loved to tease you about. Also, he was known for the nicknames he gave different family members. The family will not be the same without him, but they will have great memories of a man who loved his family dearly and had a great zest for life!
Ralph Allen John was born December 3, 1922, in Jacksonville, Florida. Except for his military years during World War II in Norfolk, Virginia, and his employment in Adak, Alaska, he spent his entire life in Jacksonville. He passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Community Hospice of Northeast Florida Earl B. Hadlow Center.
He was a civil service employee as a fireman for the Department of the Navy. Most of his career was spent at the Navy Fuel Depot on Heckscher Drive, Jacksonville, Florida. Previous to his retirement, he spent four years at the Naval Air Facility Adak, Alaska as the Chief of the fire department.
He was preceded in death by his parents Albert John and Annie Bell Johns John, his beloved wife of 66 years Willie Duncan John, his brothers William Edward Johns and Dobbie Lee John. Mr. John is survived by his children Ralph Allen John, Jr., (Mary Jo), Albert Lee John and Norma Hitchcock. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S. A private family burial will be Monday, August 10, 2020, at Jacksonville Memory Gardens, Orange Park, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida Earl B. Hadlow Center, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257.
