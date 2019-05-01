Gregory

Ralph N. Gregory, 89, passed away on April 29, 2019 in Jacksonville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday May 4, 2019 in Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 6320 Bennett Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32216, with Fr. Michael J. Larkin as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Mr. Gregory was born in Newton Massachusetts on January 18, 1930 to Pasquale & Hazel Gregorio. A longtime Jacksonville resident, Mr. Gregory, a retired Ironworker, was a past President of the Ironworkers Local 597 Union, & owned Gregory Steel Erectors. He was a founding member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Mr. Gregory was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Helen Whitestone Gregory, in January of 2018 and by 2 of his siblings, Marjorie & Robert. He is survived by 6 daughters Donna G. Thurson (Tim), Denise G. Miller (Tom), Colleen G. Lewis (John), Kelly G. Nance (John), Linda Gould (Glenn) & Sherry Gidney; a son, Michael R. Gregory (Christina) and a dear nephew, Mark Gregorio (Maria) who was like another son to Mr. & Mrs. Gregory; Mr. Gregory is further survived by 20 grandchildren Rachel, Katie, Sarah, Nicole (Jeremiah), Taylor, Autumn (David), Jordan (Chris), Jackie, Cassidy, Jake, Reilly, Claire, Luke, Hunter, Morgan, Mackenna, Scott, C. J., Sean & Ryan; 8 great grandchildren; 6 siblings Grace, Richard, Roger, Frederick, Phyllis & Thomas and by a host of extended family & friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Gregory's name to either Community Hospice & Palliative Care or the Sulzbacher Center. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., S., Jacksonville, FL 32216. hewellfuneralhomes.com

