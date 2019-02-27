WALLER

Ralph M. Waller, age 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on September 18, 1937, to Rueben A. and Betty H. Waller.

Ralph graduated in 1956 from Andrew Jackson High School, where he played on the Football team. Ralph's life was filled with memorable experiences - he was a lifeguard at Jacksonville Beach, worked for The Florida Times-Union and Eastern Airlines. Ralph and Sylvia entered the Flea Market business in1967. By 1971, they purchased their first 6 acres for The Ramona Flea Market, which they grew to 107 acres that includes the Ramona Pavilion.

Ralph was a member of Holy Cross Episcopal Church, where he served as an Alter Boy. He was a 32nd degree Master Mason as well as the Worshipful Master of Hyde Park Lodge #370 in 1985, a member of the Scottish Rite and Morocco Shrine, a member of the Naval Reserves, the NRA, and the Cattleman's Association. Ralph was a proud Republican, and an avid GATOR Fan. He also enjoyed skiing with the Trout River Ski Club.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Rueben and Betty Waller; his brothers Richard A. Waller (R.A.) and Jessie Waller; sisters Ann Laird and Helen Rumsey. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sylvia Hastings Waller; sons, Rick Waller (Sherri), Keith Waller (Lisa); daughter Pam Gay (Charlie); grandchildren, Chad, Tyler, Colton, Tiffany, Crystal, Tara; step-grandchildren; Timothy, Trevor, Jessica, Ashley and ten great-grandchildren. Ralph also leaves, in the care of his family, his faithful companion, Brody. The family would like to thank Baptist Medical Center, Downtown Jacksonville for their care and compassion.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life for Ralph will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019, beginning at 11:00 AM at the Ramona Pavilion Ballroom located at 7166 Ramona Blvd. You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.HGRiversideFuneralHome.com . HARDAGE-GIDDENS, RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK and FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Bou levard is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to PKSKids.com (Pallister Killian Syndrome) in honor of his first grandchild Chad.