Silas
Ralph Murphy Silas, Sr. 91, passed away peacefully Sept. 14th, 2020. Born June 19, 1929, in Jacksonville, FL. He attended Robert E. Lee High School, a lifelong member at Lake Shore Methodist Church. Served during the Korean War as a sergeant in the US Army. He worked at Southern Music for 45 years and at Lake Shore Radiator Co. for 4 years. He is survived by 2 daughters, Sherri Jones and Christy Clark (JD), a son, Murphy Silas, 5 grandchildren, Jessica Currin (Randy), Jake Hoilman (Misty), Ashley Biernacki (Scott), Cody Hoilman, Joey Silas. 8 great-grands, Taylor, Bubba, Noah, Lauriah, Raleigh, Makenna, Will, Kai and 3 great-great-grands, Nova, Addison, Keiran, many nephews, nieces and friends. As a younger man, he enjoyed swimming across the St Johns River, a gymnast, featherweight boxer, a hunter, and fisherman. He won many bowling championships, bowled 3 perfect 300 games, an avid golf player, having many hole-in-one shots. He loved reading novels, crossword puzzles, opera, dancing, coin collecting, gambling, watching movies, and having lunch with his daughters. He had a special relationship with his siblings and lifelong friends. His later years his son was his caretaker until he moved into Oak View Nursing Home where he became "one of the most favorite residents", as always, a lady's man.
