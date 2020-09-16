1/1
Ralph Silas
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Silas
Ralph Murphy Silas, Sr. 91, passed away peacefully Sept. 14th, 2020. Born June 19, 1929, in Jacksonville, FL. He attended Robert E. Lee High School, a lifelong member at Lake Shore Methodist Church. Served during the Korean War as a sergeant in the US Army. He worked at Southern Music for 45 years and at Lake Shore Radiator Co. for 4 years. He is survived by 2 daughters, Sherri Jones and Christy Clark (JD), a son, Murphy Silas, 5 grandchildren, Jessica Currin (Randy), Jake Hoilman (Misty), Ashley Biernacki (Scott), Cody Hoilman, Joey Silas. 8 great-grands, Taylor, Bubba, Noah, Lauriah, Raleigh, Makenna, Will, Kai and 3 great-great-grands, Nova, Addison, Keiran, many nephews, nieces and friends. As a younger man, he enjoyed swimming across the St Johns River, a gymnast, featherweight boxer, a hunter, and fisherman. He won many bowling championships, bowled 3 perfect 300 games, an avid golf player, having many hole-in-one shots. He loved reading novels, crossword puzzles, opera, dancing, coin collecting, gambling, watching movies, and having lunch with his daughters. He had a special relationship with his siblings and lifelong friends. His later years his son was his caretaker until he moved into Oak View Nursing Home where he became "one of the most favorite residents", as always, a lady's man.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
6940 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
9043463331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved