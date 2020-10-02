Walton
Doug was a beloved husband, brother, and son.
He passed away peacefully with his family beside him Saturday, September 26, 2020 under the care of Community Hospice.
Doug was born in Wilmington, NC in March 1950 and moved to Jacksonville in 1960 when the Atlantic Coast Line Railroad (CSX) relocated.
He graduated from Terry Parker High School, UNF, and FSU, and he retired from UNF (Library Services) in 2011. He was also a longtime member of Arlington United Methodist Church.
Doug was a good and kind man and had a variety of interests and hobbies. He enjoyed sailing, kayaking, refurbishing furniture, military history, camping, photography, genealogy, and he was a voracious reader.
He married Linda in 1981, and they enjoyed many adventures together: bicycling, traveling to most of the 50 states, and visiting as many national parks. The North Carolina Mountains and the western U.S. were their favorites.
His retirement plans were sadly derailed by the diagnosis of FTD (frontotemporal dementia). It robbed him of his memories, his soul, and finally, his life.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Linda; sister Ann Passavanti (Don); brother-in-law Rod Elsea (Jo); and nieces and nephews Philip Rosenberger (Uta); Margaret Norcott; Rachel Bolles (Mike); David Elsea; and Amelia & Noella Norcott, and Lina Rosenberger.
He is predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Margaret Walton, and his brother Stephen.
Special thanks to all of his caregivers at Camellia at Deerwood, who became his family these last two years, and to Community Hospice for special care for his last two weeks of life.
Donations in honor of Doug can be made to a charity of your choice
.
Services begin Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Holiday Hill Baptist Church, 730 Mandalay Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216l. Visitation will be at 12:30. The graveside service will be at Arlington Park Cemetery on 6921 Lone Star Road at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow back at the church.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32211 (904) 724-6384. Please sign the family's online guestbook at https://www.arlingtonparkfuneralhome.com/
Due to COVID-19, social distancing and masks are mandatory.
To send a flower arrangement to the family of Doug Ralph Douglas Walton, Jr., please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com