|
|
Ossi
Ramzi Thomas Ossi, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020, at the Avante nursing facility in Jacksonville Beach. He was 90 years old. Ramzi was the seventh child born to Thomas and Raji Ossi of Mosul, Iraq, on December 19, 1929. Ramzi immigrated to the United States in 1955, attended the University of Florida, and graduated from Jacksonville University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business. Ramzi and his brother Philip owned and operated Ossi's Grocery in Jacksonville Beach from 1962 to 1990. Ramzi met his wife of 52 years Adele in Jacksonville, Florida. They were married on June 7, 1968 and were life-long residents of the Beaches. They were devout supporters of and members of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Jacksonville Beach.
Ramzi was an avid sports fan and a devoted Florida Gator booster for more than fifty years. "The Ram," as he was affectionately called, rarely missed a Gator game during those years and loved to entertain his many nephews, nieces and friends. During his retirement, he loved to travel and deliver home-made pizza, yogurt, and other treats. Family and friends were often treated to shipments of baklava before the Christmas holiday. The Ram was one of a kind and will be missed dearly.
Ramzi was preceded in death by his three sisters, Aliza, Fareeda, and Clementine, and by his brothers, Afram, George (Suham), Philip (Claire), and Edward (Lynda). Ramzi is survived by his loving wife, Adele, his brother. Fareed Ossi (Julia), sisters-in-law Claire Ossi, Lynda Ossi, and Suham Ossi, as well as his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to the extraordinary circumstances at this time, the immediate family will hold a private graveside service and interment at Oaklawn Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be offered at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Jacksonville Beach at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to ()l
The family would like to thank all his kind caregivers at Avante and Community Hospice, and Father William Kelly.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020