Randall John Bateh, 58, went to everlasting rest on March 6, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida; graduated from Bishop Kenny High School in 1978 and graduated from The University of Florida in 1983. Randy was a proud Eagle Scout, a brother in Theta Chi Fraternity, Mason and a Shriner at Ionic Lodge #101 F & AM, member of St. George Antiochian Church, and member of the Ramallah-American Club. He worked for the city of Jacksonville Tax Collectors Office, Brentwood Food Market with his father, Breakfast Lunch & More, and worked for American International Group.



Randy was a loving husband and father who always dedicated his time to his family. He had a heart of gold and great humor. He will remain in our hearts forever. Randy was preceded in death by his father John Peter Bateh. He is survived by his mother Klare, his loving wife of 23 years Suha Habash Bateh and blessed with three beautiful children Caroline, John and Emily; and his siblings Raymond, Renee, and Robert, and his niece Zabrina.



A public visitation begins at 6:00 PM on Sunday, March 10, 2019 with a Trisagion service commencing at 7:00 PM at St. George's Antiochian Orthodox Church, 6300 Bowden Rd., Jacksonville, Florida 32216. Funeral service will commence at 10:00AM, Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. George's Antiochian Orthodox Church with procession and interment to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, with the Very Reverend Archpriest Kamal Al-Rahil officiating. . Please Sign the guestbook at www.GreenlawnJacksonville .com

