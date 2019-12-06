|
|
Anders
Randall Lee "Randy" Anders, 72, of Middleburg, FL peacefully passed away on December 3, 2019, at the V.A. Hospital in Gainesville after an extended illness. Randall was born in Jacksonville, FL on December 28, 1946, and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School. After graduation, Randall bravely served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and subsequently worked for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement. Randall was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Helen Anders; sister, Karen Cruff; and beloved daughter, Catherine Anders. He is survived by his wife, Sara Anders; daughter, Pamela Hastings (Eric); grandchild, Bree Waddle; and nieces, Kim Conklin and Wendy Cruff. Randall will be remembered for his passion for animals, love of movies and music, and offbeat sense of humor. He was deeply loved and will be missed by family members, friends, and all who knew him.
Randall's final wishes were to be cremated without a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal rescue organization or Riverwood Health and Rehabilitation Center in Starke, FL.
