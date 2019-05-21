Home

Randall Mathis Obituary
Mathis
Jacksonville- Randall (Randy) C. Mathis, age 64, died Monday, May 13, 2019 peacefully at home following a long illness. He was born 12/05/1954 in Jacksonville. He attended Nathan Bedford Forrest High School and worked many years in warehouse distribution. He leaves two brothers, Kenneth H. Mathis and Russel K. Mathis, two sisters, Carolyn (Manny) Montgomery and Marilyn Tarpley and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Herman Mathis, mother, Mary Ina Hodge Mathis, and brother, Ronald D. Mathis. He was an avid fan of the Florida Gators and of the Jacksonville Jaguars. In keeping with the wishes of Randy there will be no funeral services. You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.HGRiversideFuneralHome.com . HARDAGE-GIDDENS, RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK and FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 21 to May 22, 2019
