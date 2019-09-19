|
WARREN
Randall Warren, 60, of Green Cove Springs, FL, passed away September 11, 2019. He was born in Jacksonville, FL, on November 15, 1958. Randall graduated from Bishop Kenny High School and received his B.S. in Education from The University of Tennessee at Martin. He was married to Betty Anne Warren on October 12, 2001.
Randy was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Brookshire, and his brother Mitchell. He is survived by wife Anne Warren; his mother, Mary Lee West Warren; sister, Cindy Mason; brothers, Timothy and Chris and step-daughter, Lana Champion (Richard), step-son, George Titshaw, step-grandson Colton Champion, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Fleming Island High School, in Clay County, with a Visitation for family and friends from 10am-11am and a Service at 11am with luncheon following. Memorial donations can be made to , to: 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Call 1-800-822-6344, Memorial ID # 11746862. Arrangements are under the care of Hardage-Giddens Rivermead, 127 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32073.
