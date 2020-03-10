Florida Times-Union Obituaries
Services
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church of the Northside
1880 W. Edgewood Ave
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Macedonia Baptist Church of the Northside
1880 W. Edgewood Ave
Rashard Singletary

Rashard Singletary Obituary
Singletary
Rashard Isaiah Singletary a resident of Jax, FL passed, March 4, 2020. He was a member of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 1880, Edgewood Ave. W., Rev. Dr., Landon L. William, Sr., pastor. Survivors include a loving and devoted family. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 am at his church. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary Friday from 5-8 pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30 am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
