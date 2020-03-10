|
Singletary
Rashard Isaiah Singletary a resident of Jax, FL passed, March 4, 2020. He was a member of Greater Macedonia Baptist Church, 1880, Edgewood Ave. W., Rev. Dr., Landon L. William, Sr., pastor. Survivors include a loving and devoted family. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11:00 am at his church. Visitation of friends will be held at the mortuary Friday from 5-8 pm and in the church Saturday from 9:30 am until the hour of service. Arrangements by: James Graham Mortuary, Inc., 3631 Moncrief Rd.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020