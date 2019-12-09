|
Rogers
Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Reverend Dr. Rashelle Rogers 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at St. Paul AME Church, 6910 New Kings Rd, Reverend Dr. Marvin Zanders, Pastor. Visitation TUESDAY from 4 - 6:00 PM. Interment in Beaches Memorial, Atlantic Beach, FL. Arrangements entrusted to J. E. Fralin & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services, 5065 Soutel Dr, 904.924.9400. View full obit at jefralin.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019