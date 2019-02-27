|
GRIMSLEY
Mr. Ray Anthony Grimsley, Sr. (62) entered into rest on Friday, February 22, 2019. Homegoing Services will be held 10:00am, Sat., March 2 at the St. Stephen AME Church, 913 West 5th Street, Rev. David W. Green, Sr., Pastor. Ray will rest for loved ones and
friends on Fri., March 1 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Northside Chapel and Sat., March 2 from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Edgewood Cemetery. Professional Services from the Heart are in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 27, 2019