DICK
A Celebration of Life for Ms. Raymi Dick will be held Saturday March 9th at 3:00 PM at Mandarin Community Club located at 12447 Mandarin Rd. Raymi passed away on 1/28/2019. She graduated from Mandarin HS in 2005 and from UCF in 2009. Raymi was predeceased by her Father, Raymond C. Dick and her Grandparents Loren and Dolores Dick of Jacksonville and Grandparents Alvin and Mamie English of Neptune Bch, Uncle James English of Killeen, TX. Raymi is survived by her Mother Peggie English of Roockledge, FL, Brother Raymond J. Dick, Uncle Paul K. Dick and Aunts Janice Dick of Jacksonville, Erna English of Killeen, Tx and Pat Shafer of Youngstown, NY and many cousins.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 8, 2019