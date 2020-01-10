|
The Azar family laments to announce the passing of Raymond Peter Azar, he went home to the lord on January 8, 2020, at the age of 82. He was born in Jacksonville, Florida on August 25, 1937 son of John and Adele Azar. He attended Bishop Kenny High School and graduated the class of 1955. He then pursued a degree in the arts at Jacksonville University. After college Raymond joined the US Army Reserve and proudly served our country for four years. Upon finishing he went to work with his father and expanded Azar Sausage Company becoming a national brand. During this time he found his soulmate Sandra F. Azar and they married for 54 beautiful years. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Adele Azar and his brother Robert Azar. Raymond is survived by his wife Sandra Azar, sons Raymond Azar (Frankie Azar) Phil Azar (Kaley Azar) and John Azar (Trish Masnyk), sisters Joanne Azar Dickens, Joyce Barley (Gary Barley) grandchildren Melissa Bobo (Paul Bobo) Justin Azar, Ray Azar (Sara Azar) Tanner Azar, Jillian Azar, and Braden Azar. Great Grandchildren, Caleb, Jacob, Aerial, Gaige, Aubrey, RJ, Brooklyn, and many nephews and nieces. Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church 9800 Baymeadows Rd. Mass will be Celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church, with Fr. Eric Stelzer officiating. Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home, 940 Cesery Blvd, Jacksonville Fl. (904)744-8422.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020