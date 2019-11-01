|
|
Thompson
Raymond George Thompson, Sr., 76, of East Palatka, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019.
He had worked for Anheuser Busch for 31 years.
Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Retha J. Thompson; a son, Raymond George Thompson, Jr.; 2 daughters, Michele Amelia Thompson and Christia Thompson; 3 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Sunday, November 3rd, 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. at Masters Funeral Home in Palatka.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4th at Palatka Memorial Gardens.
Messages of sympathy may be expressed in his online guestbook at www.themastersfuneralhomes.com.
Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
