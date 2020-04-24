|
PITTS
Raymond Charles Pitts, Sr, 95, of Jacksonville, Florida, born in Lakeland, Florida, July 15th, 1924, passed away at home peacefully in his sleep on April 22, 2020.
Raymond (RC to family and friends), a beloved father and grandfather, lived a rich and full life. To all who knew him, RC was a kind and generous man known not only for his honesty and integrity but also for his compassion and humility. As a member of the greatest generation, RC proudly served his country in World War II during the Battle of the Bulge. Upon returning home, RC enrolled at Stetson University on the GI Bill; he was the first in his family to go to college. He graduated in 1950 with a degree in Finance. While at Stetson, he met the love of his life, Nita Candace Botts. They were married on March 1st, 1952, and made their home in Jacksonville, Florida.
RC's career spanned almost 30 years with Florida National Bank, which was highlighted by becoming Vice President and then President of the Arlington Branch. He retired from the bank in 1986 and went on to become the Executive Director of the Duval County Housing Finance Authority in 1987. RC was also active in the community with the Florida Boys Club and the Arlington Optimist Club. After retirement, RC kept active by playing the game he loved, golf, and by enjoying Saturdays in the Swamp cheering on the Florida Gators! His biggest joy, however, was time with his family.
To his sons, RC Pitts was a teacher and a role model. A soft-spoken man of relatively few words, he taught his sons by not telling them what to do, but by trying to show them the value of these qualities with his actions. Although he was a man of few words, he was well-known for his quick, dry wit.
RC was preceded in death by his wife, Nita Pitts and is survived by his two sons, Raymond Pitts, Jr of Wilmington, North Carolina, his wife Chris Hughes, and Randy Pitts of Jacksonville, Florida, his wife, Debbie and his granddaughter Rebecca Pitts, currently living in Copenhagen, Denmark.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Feeding Northeast Florida (https://www.feedingnefl.org), to help those adversely affected by COVID-19. The family is planning a celebration of his life later this year.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020