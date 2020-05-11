Raymond Walshe
Walshe
Raymond James Walshe died May 9, 2020, at Community Hospice Hadlow Care Center. Ray was born on 23 January 1942 in Limerick, Ireland. He moved to the US in 1991. He graduated in culinary arts from First Coast Technical Institute. In 2002, he was awarded Chef of the Year for his service to the local chapter of the American Culinary Foundation. He was also proud of his culinary training work at the Clara White Mission. His volunteer activities included the Wednesday Gang of HabiJax, where he served on the board, and the community garden at Westminster Woods at Julington Creek. Eventually, his ashes will be interred in Ireland.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

Published in Florida Times-Union from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
