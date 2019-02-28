Home

Marion Graham Mortuaries, Northside
1504 Gandy St
Jacksonville, FL 32208
(904) 765-0310
Raynard Deon Hayward

Raynard Deon Hayward Obituary
HAYWARD
Mr. Raynard Deon Hayward passed away on February 22, 2019. He was a graduate of Jean Ribault Sr. High School Class of 2018. His memories will be cherished by his mother, Antoinette Hayward; father, Reynard Smith; other relatives and many friends.
FUNERAL SERVICE will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel at MARION GRAHAM MORTUARIES, 1504 Gandy Street, (904) 765-0310. The late Mr. Hayward will rest in the mortuary for visitation of friends on Friday, March 1st, from 5:00 p.m. until 7 p.m. and in the Marion Graham, Jr. Chapel on Saturday morning from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 28, 2019

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 28, 2019
